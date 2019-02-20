Sausage distributed without inspection recalled across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Jugo’s, Inc. of Parma announced a voluntary recall of an undetermined amount of Balkan Style Sausage that was produced and distributed without being inspected by the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).
Jugo’s said the following frozen raw sausage products that are recalled were produced and packaged from June 1, 2018 - Aug. 31, 2018:
- Various weight sealed plastic packages containing “Chevapi Balkan Style Sausage” with lot code date of 18018 through 27018.
- Various weight sealed plastic packages containing “Pljeskavice Balkan Style Sausage” with lot code date of 18018 through 27018.
The products were reportedly distributed to the following stores located in the Cleveland and Akron area:
- Mentor Family Foods located at 7294 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, Ohio
- Alesci’s located at 29730 Lakeshore Blvd., Willowick, Ohio
- PV Euromarket located at 4805 W. Pleasant Valley Rd., Parma, Ohio
- More Than Convenient Market located at 666 Carnegie Ave. #L, Akron, Ohio
- Ziggy’s Produce located at 4641 Broadview Rd., Cleveland, Ohio
- Taste of Europe Foods located at 15512 Madison Ave., Lakewood, Ohio
Jugo’s said the recalled products have establishment number “1200 SEOH” marked inside the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label and contain a lot code of 18018 through 27018 on the underside of the package.
The ODA Division of Meat Inspection reportedly discovered the problem with an investigation conducted by the ODA Enforcement Division.
The ODA said there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
However, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
The ODA urges consumers that still have the recalled products in their freezers to not consume them; the recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the company.
