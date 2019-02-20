Snow already causing delays, cancellations at Cleveland-Hopkins

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Much of the Midwest is under Winter Weather Advisories this morning, which means airport delays and flight cancellations are only going to get worse throughout the morning.
Delays/cancellations as of 6:57 AM:
Total delays today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 2
Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 2
Total cancellations today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 21
Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 21
