Snow causing delays, cancellations at Cleveland-Hopkins

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Much of the Midwest is under Winter Weather Advisories this morning, which means airport delays and flight cancellations are only going to get worse throughout the morning.
Delays/cancellations as of 8:07 AM:
Total delays today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 4
Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 4
Total cancellations today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 24
Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 24
