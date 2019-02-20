Snow causing delays, cancellations at Cleveland-Hopkins

Snow causing delays, cancellations at Cleveland-Hopkins
By Amber Cole | February 20, 2019 at 5:44 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 8:12 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Much of the Midwest is under Winter Weather Advisories this morning, which means airport delays and flight cancellations are only going to get worse throughout the morning.

[ First Alert Weather: Wednesday school closings and delays ]

Delays/cancellations as of 8:07 AM:

Total delays today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 4

Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 4

Total cancellations today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 24

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 24

Click here for live flight delay and cancellation information.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.