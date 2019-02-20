Solon resident will be charged for providing drugs to man who overdosed

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Solon woman was arrested Tuesday, Feb 19, for her involvement in the drug overdose death of a Twinsburg man.
The Twinsburg Police Department posted a press release Wednesday morning stating they had arrested Nikolina Sabljie during a traffic stop on I-271 in the City of Macedonia.
On October 21, 2017, Twinsburg police responded to a 911 call from a resident at 10288 Belleau Drive.
The resident had found 40-year-old Richard N. Davis III deceased from an apparent drug overdose.
Detectives were able to discover who had supplied the fatal drugs to Davis.
Sabljic was charged with involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs.
Sabljic will be held at the Summit County Jail.
