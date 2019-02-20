Tribe legend Kenny Lofton weighs in on Manny Machado, Trevor Bauer and clubhouse politics

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Kenny Lofton played for 11 teams in his 17-year career, but he'll always be best known for his days with the Tribe.
Three different stints here in Cleveland, beginning in the 90s, on that tremendously talented, if not always harmonious, pennant-winning team.
So when yet another profile of Trevor Bauer stated that he’s not exactly popular in the room, we certainly wanted Lofton’s take.
He believes clubhouse chemistry is overrated.
“The clubhouse don’t get nobody paid”, Lofton said. “The clubhouse don’t put fans in the seats…it’s what you do on the field.“
We also asked Lofton about Tuesday’s blockbuster deal between the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado. Ten years, $300 million, for now the largest deal in American sports history. And a deal that Loften says, in this day and age, makes no sense.
“How many years you gonna have left after his good years?”, Lofton asked. “If you think guys’ numbers are gonna keep going up and up, shooting up to 70 home runs like back in the day, no, that’s not gonna happen.”
