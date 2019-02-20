UPDATE: Police catch 17-year-old accused of sexually assaulting woman in downtown Cleveland parking garage

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 17-year-old suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown parking garage on Valentine’s Day.
Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia delivered the update Tuesday night, a day after news broke about the shocking incident:
According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. at the 630 Prospect Avenue parking garage.
Police say the 51-year-old female victim was attacked by the suspect as she entered the garage. She reported that she was sexually assaulted before the suspect forced her into her vehicle.
They attempted to drive off, but crashed the vehicle.
The suspect forcibly took property from the woman, Cleveland police say.
On Monday afternoon, people who park in the Prospect Avenue garage were just finding out about the attack.
“I’m scared. That’s one. Obviously, that’s why I have my friends walking with me right now. Just because it’s scary," said Elizabeth Ajadi.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.