UPDATE: Police catch 17-year-old accused of sexually assaulting woman in downtown Cleveland parking garage

By Chris Anderson and John Deike | February 18, 2019 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 10:22 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 17-year-old suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown parking garage on Valentine’s Day.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia delivered the update Tuesday night, a day after news broke about the shocking incident:

“Today at approximately 8:30pm, a 17 year old black male was arrested...The male was taken into custody by the Gang Impact Unit and the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit in the 2400 block of East 37th Street. A media briefing will be held tomorrow, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at police Headquarters, 9th floor.”

According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. at the 630 Prospect Avenue parking garage.

Police say the 51-year-old female victim was attacked by the suspect as she entered the garage. She reported that she was sexually assaulted before the suspect forced her into her vehicle.

They attempted to drive off, but crashed the vehicle.

The suspect forcibly took property from the woman, Cleveland police say.

The garage where police say the attack happened in downtown Cleveland
On Monday afternoon, people who park in the Prospect Avenue garage were just finding out about the attack.

“I’m scared. That’s one. Obviously, that’s why I have my friends walking with me right now. Just because it’s scary," said Elizabeth Ajadi.

