Willoughby shop owner turning away Trump supporters to escape endless political discourse, he says

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - It’s 7:15 p.m. on a Tuesday night, and usually the door to Joe’s Music is left unlocked. But, not tonight.
Not since he received dozens of phone calls, like this one:
“When I call cause you posted something stupid, that’s not a crime! Good luck, pal.”
The owner posted a sign that is striking a sour note. It basically says: if you are a sympathizer of President Donald Trump, then politely shop somewhere else.
The owner, Joe, told Cleveland 19 he supports the president--just not his politics. And, he is tired of the everyday rhetoric and the discourse.
“I did not do this for attention...I have posted things before about President Trump, so I didn’t expect this response," he said.
While he is happy to give you a music lesson, it’s a lesson in politics he doesn’t want.
Another caller said this, “I want to congratulate you. It is so wonderful to find someone with principles.”
Joe confessed a dying friend offered him perspective: life is too short for endless heated political debate.
He’d just rather listen to the sound of music.
