Willoughby shop owner turning away Trump supporters to escape endless political discourse, he says

By Lydia Esparra | February 19, 2019 at 10:45 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 11:07 PM

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - It’s 7:15 p.m. on a Tuesday night, and usually the door to Joe’s Music is left unlocked. But, not tonight.

Not since he received dozens of phone calls, like this one:

“When I call cause you posted something stupid, that’s not a crime! Good luck, pal.”

The owner posted a sign that is striking a sour note. It basically says: if you are a sympathizer of President Donald Trump, then politely shop somewhere else.

The owner, Joe, told Cleveland 19 he supports the president--just not his politics. And, he is tired of the everyday rhetoric and the discourse.

“I did not do this for attention...I have posted things before about President Trump, so I didn’t expect this response," he said.

While he is happy to give you a music lesson, it’s a lesson in politics he doesn’t want.

Another caller said this, “I want to congratulate you. It is so wonderful to find someone with principles.”

Joe confessed a dying friend offered him perspective: life is too short for endless heated political debate.

He’d just rather listen to the sound of music.

