Added security at Willoughby Middle School Thursday after student threat

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - Willoughby police said they would be stepping up their coverage of Willoughby Middle School Thursday after a student made a threat to shoot up the school.
According to police, the student was interviewed and stated that “he just doesn’t like the school and did not mean anything by his statement.”
They said they had no reason to believe otherwise and do not consider him an active threat to students, but are stepping up security as a precautionary measure.
The student is now in the custody of the Lake County Detention Center.
