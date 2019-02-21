Akron mom overdoses with 11-month-old son in the back seat of the car

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An 11-month-old boy is now in the custody of Summit County Child Services, after his mom overdosed with him in the car.
Officers responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of Mogadore Road around noon on Wednesday.
When Akron police arrived, they saw the mom in the front seat of a 1998 Buick Century.
According to the report, she was unresponsive and paramedics had to administer Narcan.
The mom, whose name is not being released, was taken to Akron City Hospital for further treatment.
The 29-year-old driver of the car was arrested.
Andrew Carter, of Mogadore, was charged with child endangering and booked into the Summit County Jail.
