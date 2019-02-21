Anonymous graduate makes $20 million donation to John Carroll University

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - John Carroll University President Michael Johnson says an anonymous graduate has made a $20 million pledge to the school.
The donation was announced on Wednesday.
“On behalf of the John Carroll University community, I am humbled and appreciative of this selfless act of transformational generosity,” Johnson said. “We will use this pledge to fuel our academic programs, enrich our campus and enhance the student experience as we continue to inspire the next generation of leaders.”
Johnson says the money will be used for the university’s most immediate needs and priorities.
The donor expressed gratitude to the school and its academic faculty.
“My experience at John Carroll University shaped my life, molded my character and inspired my future. I am so grateful to be in a position to invest in John Carroll and to ensure that its mission of educating men and women for and with others continues in earnest,” the anonymous donor commented.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.