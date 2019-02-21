Browns player convicted of traffic offense; possession of drug charge dismissed

BEREA, OH (WOIO) - The trial for Browns player Antonio Callaway was scheduled to start on Friday in Berea Municipal Court; however, he has already pleaded guilty and was convicted.
On Jan. 25, Callaway pleaded guilty to speeding and was given a $310 fine, which he paid.
Callaway appeared in court with his attorney.
The rookie wide receiver was pulled over at 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2018.
According to the Strongsville police report, the officer saw Callaway’s vehicle turn onto Howe Road from the BP Gas Station, failing to yield for oncoming traffic.
After he was pulled over, the officer found out Callaway was driving with a suspended driver’s license and also found marijuana under the front seat.
Callaway was originally charged with possession of drugs and driving under suspension.
