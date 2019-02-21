Cavs look to close out season strong

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Some Cavalier fans would say the team needs to keep losing to help the team's position in the draft lottery. The players have other ideas about the unofficial second half. "Starting tonight with Phoenix, we want to start with a win," said Cedi Osman at Thursday's shootaround. "We want to finish this season on the highest note. We want ot improve as much as we can."
Over the last eight games before the All-Star break the Cavs went 3-5. Nothing to write home about, but still an imrprovement over what they had been doing. “We know we’re playing better since the begining of the year. We’re going to fight like we did through all these games,” Osman said.
There are 24 games left of the regular season, Osman thinks they can build on some things. “Offensively, even if we are struggling, definsively I think we are trying to be better. That’s one thing I think we’ve improved at. If you remember before whenever we struggled offensively, we would be playing really bad defense. Right now, even if we struggle offensively we are getting back into defense and trying to do our best.” Defensively the Cavaliers rank 23rd in the league in average points per game, allowing other teams to score 113.5 per game.
They are even worse on offense. Scoring only 103 per game, they rank 29th offensively. “I think we just need to share the ball better,” Osman said.
Phoenix is a good club to try and get healthy against, they are one of only two teams in the league (New York) with fewer wins than Cleveland. The Suns are 11-48 on the year, the Cavs entered play Thursday with a 12-46 record.
