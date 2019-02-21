Cavs look to close out season strong

There are 24 games left of the regular season, Osman thinks they can build on some things. “Offensively, even if we are struggling, definsively I think we are trying to be better. That’s one thing I think we’ve improved at. If you remember before whenever we struggled offensively, we would be playing really bad defense. Right now, even if we struggle offensively we are getting back into defense and trying to do our best.” Defensively the Cavaliers rank 23rd in the league in average points per game, allowing other teams to score 113.5 per game.