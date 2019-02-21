Chicago police call allegations from ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett a ‘publicity stunt’

CHICAGO, OH (WOIO) - Chicago police began a press conference by blasting “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett for faking an attack to try to promote his career.
“I just wish that the families of gun violence got this much attention,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson started.
Johnson and Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki provided an update to the actor’s arrest Thursday morning.
Johnson said Smollett orchestrated the attack on himself by paying two men $3,500 with a personal check, calling the alleged hate-based attack a “publicity stunt.”
“Bogus police reports cause real harm,” Johnson said. “They do harm to every legitimate victim who’s in need of support by police.”
Smollett faces felony criminal charges for disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. He turned himself into Chicago authorities early Thursday morning to face the accusations.
The 36-year-old actor alleged that he was attacked overnight in January while walking home in downtown Chicago. He told investigators that masked men assaulted him and looped a noose around his neck while making anti-gay comments and references to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan before fleeing.
Detectives questioned two individuals who were seen on surveillance video. Following their testimony, Chicago police’s investigation turned towards Smollett as a suspect.
Smollett is expected to appear in court following the update from police. If convicted, he could face three years in prison.
