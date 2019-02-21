Cleveland custodial worker accused of attempting to abduct, murder his wife in Euclid

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A city of Cleveland custodial worker faces several felony charges in connection with the attempted murder of his wife.
Cardell Boyd, 58, is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence, attempted aggravated arson and abduction, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records.
The alleged crimes occurred on Jan. 1 in Euclid, but court records show Boyd was still employed by the city as of Feb. 5.
He was arraigned on Jan. 17, and pleaded not guilty; he is being held on a $2 million bond.
There is a pretrial conference set for Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Calls are out to the city of Cleveland to determine Boyd’s employment status.
