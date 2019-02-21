Convicted arsonist attacks his own attorney in Cleveland courtroom

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was a shocking moment of violence in a Cuyahoga County courtroom as convicted arsonist David Chislton, his hands cuffed in front of him, turned and attacked his own attorney, Aaron Brockler.
Chislton raised his hands and hit Brockler in the face, and then slammed him into a table until court officers were able to wrestle him into submission.
Chislton was convicted of starting a fire that destroyed the Miles Landing apartment complex, leaving 16 families homeless. Police had been called to a domestic disturbance at the apartment building that involved Chislton.
SWAT was eventually called before Chislton started the fire.
Florine Chislton, the ex-wife of Chislton, told us she spoke in court, telling the judge she feared for her life on multiple occasions during her marriage to Chislton.
“I just feel sorry for the attorney who had to witness the same thing that I did,” she said after watching her ex-husband attack the man who had represented him in court.
Brockler had his nose broken and was being evaluated for a concussion, but is expected to be OK.
Florine Chislton tells us that she was able to escape the apartment complex and was with police before her ex started the fire, “He didn’t think of no-one but himself,” she said, “All of those people in there, he could have killed them people.”
Chislton was sentenced to 45 years behind bars.
