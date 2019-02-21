Man sucker punches lawyer after getting 45-year prison sentence

The attack occurred Tuesday after David Chislton was sentenced to 45 years in prison for setting fire to a Warrensville Heights apartment complex during a domestic dispute in April 2017.

Chislton, who was handcuffed at the time, can be seen striking Attorney Aaron Brockler in the face.

"What occurred in courtroom 18-C today was unfortunate, and we are thankful that Attorney Aaron Brockler was not more seriously injured. We wish him the best in a speedy recovery.