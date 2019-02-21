Elderly couple robbed in home invasion, say suspect pointed AK-47 at them

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the home invasion robbery of an elderly couple that occurred in the 1500 block of Crestline Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
That’s when, according to police, the couple heard a loud bang on the kitchen door.
The male homeowner went to investigate the noise and said he was met by four suspects in his kitchen, one with what appeared to be a black AK-47 assault rifle with an extended banana magazine.
After initially resisting, the victim told police he complied with the suspects’ orders to lay down between the living room and bedroom as they ransacked the home.
He also told police that the suspects seemed “professional,” as they looked in every corner of the house, and that they treated him and his wife with “respect.”
The police report indicated the suspects ripped a safe off the wall that contained personal documents such as bank statements. They also took a coin jar that contained approximately $450 and a locked metal tool box containing another $3,000 in coins.
A Verizon flip-phone and the victim’s wallet were also stolen. Police said they attempted to track the phone, but Verizon “refused to trace the phone."
The suspects reportedly fled in the couple’s 2017 silver Ford Escape.
An investigation revealed they had gained access to the residence via a rear window with the use of a crowbar, which was left behind in the kitchen.
Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras from two nearby residences may have captured the suspects.
