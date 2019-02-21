Father with history of domestic violence accused of intentionally burning 4-year-old on hot stove

HOLMES COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A Millersburg man with a history of domestic violence is accused of intentionally burning his own child on a hot stove.
Jacob D. Miller, 23, of Township Road 311, is charged with one count of felony domestic violence.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Miller held his 4-year-old child’s hand against a wood stove “to intentionally burn it.”
The incident, which occurred on Feb. 15, was reported to the Holmes County Department of Job and Family Services.
Court records show Miller has at least two prior domestic violence convictions in Holmes County, including a felony conviction in 2015. In that case, Miller was on probation from a 2014 incident where he was found guilty of domestic violence and endangering children.
Miller was arraigned by video Tuesday from the Holmes County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and bond was set $50,000.
Miller was also ordered not to have any contact with the 4-year-old and a 2-year-old.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in Holmes County Municipal Court.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.