Flu claims the life of 13-year-old Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 13-year-old Cleveland girl is the first pediatric flu related death in Northeast Ohio this flu season.
The first flu-associated pediatric death in Northeast Ohio was reported by the Cleveland Department of Public Heath in a statement Feb. 21.
The CDPH continues to investigate the death of the 13-year-old girl from Cleveland, the second child in Ohio to die of flu like symptoms this flu season.
A three-year-old boy from Highland County in Southwest Ohio was the first pediatric death of the season.
There have been 246 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in Cleveland this flu season and 11 influenza-related deaths.
According to the Cleveland Department of Public Health, flu activity typically starts in October and can appear as late as May, with cases peaking from December through February.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.
Vaccinations are considered the best flu prevention methods.
Shots are available at both the J. Glen Smith Health Center (11100 St. Clair Ave.) and the Thomas McCafferty Health Center (4242 Lorain Rd.). For more information call the CDPH flu hotline at (216) 664-4621.
