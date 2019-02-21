Highland Heights mayor resigns amid investigation into Rep. Dave Joyce campaign fund theft, according to report

“Friends of Dave Joyce has recently obtained information that strongly suggests it is the victim of financial malfeasance and misappropriation of funds. The campaign has proactively reported its findings to both local law enforcement and the Federal Election Commission and has retained professionals to conduct a thorough audit of its records to learn the complete facts concerning this apparently illicit activity. Friends of Dave Joyce is committed to working with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are held to account and with the FEC to correct any erroneous filings about the campaign’s finances as quickly as possible. It will refrain from further public comment until this matter is concluded. ”