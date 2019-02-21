Highland Heights mayor resigns amid investigation into Rep. Dave Joyce campaign fund theft, according to report

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Highland Heights Mayor Scott Coleman resigned amid allegations of embezzling funds from U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce’s campaign bank account after serving as (re-)election committee treasurer since 2012, according to cleveland.com.
Rep. Joyce’s re-election committee has opened an investigation with local law enforcement and the Federal Election Commission after discovering funds were stolen from the campaign’s bank account.
According to a statement from the re-election committee Friends of Dave Joyce:
“Friends of Dave Joyce has recently obtained information that strongly suggests it is the victim of financial malfeasance and misappropriation of funds. The campaign has proactively reported its findings to both local law enforcement and the Federal Election Commission and has retained professionals to conduct a thorough audit of its records to learn the complete facts concerning this apparently illicit activity. Friends of Dave Joyce is committed to working with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are held to account and with the FEC to correct any erroneous filings about the campaign’s finances as quickly as possible. It will refrain from further public comment until this matter is concluded. ”
Friends of Dave Joyce reportedly shared their findings with the Federal Election Commission on Friday.
Now former Mayor Coleman signed a letter of resignation to Highland Heights officials on Tuesday, effective immediately.
However, the letter did not state why Coleman was stepping down.
Council President Chuck Brunello is serving as the acting Mayor in Coleman’s place.
Cleveland 19 News reached out to for a statement from Coleman and Brunello.
