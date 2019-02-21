Homeowner kicked down stairs, shot multiple times during burglary on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a violent burglary that was reported on Thursday.
Officers responded just after noon to a home in the 1200 block of East 172nd Street, according to Cleveland police.
Investigators say the homeowner, who was initially identified as a 68-year-old man, received a call from someone stating that his house was being broken into.
When the man arrived, he encountered two suspects inside.
The victim was kicked down the basement stairs by the two suspects and then shot, according to a Cleveland police report.
Police say the two male suspects fled on foot.
Paramedics rushed the man to University Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. He was conscious and talking to investigators prior to going into surgery, according to Cleveland police.
No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
