Lakewood Yuzu issues apology following backlash over controversial social media posts

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - David Bumba, the owner of Lakewood’s Yuzu restaurant, has rubbed people the wrong way with Instagram stories that have been called “inappropriate” and “tasteless.”
One, in particular, sparked an outcry. It was an invitation to Sunday brunch, saying “Oops! All Fentanyl” on top of a bag of pills.
“I get how you could be offended by it. I understand. It was never my intention,” Bumba told Cleveland 19 on Tuesday.
Hours later, the restaurateur went a step further and issued a lengthy apology.
He said his jokes cater to a younger audience, which enjoys dark humor, but he accepted critiques that stated the comedic posts went too far.
Read the full statement from Bumba, here:
