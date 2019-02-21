Live: Chicago police call allegations from ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett a ‘publicity stunt’

CHICAGO, OH (WOIO) - Detectives with the Chicago Police Department are expected to provide an update to the investigation surrounding “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.
A press conference is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Smollett faces felony criminal charges for disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. He turned himself into Chicago authorities early Thursday morning to face the accusations.
The 36-year-old actor alleged that he was attacked overnight in January while walking home in downtown Chicago. He told investigators that masked men assaulted him and looped a noose around his neck while making anti-gay comments and references to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan before fleeing.
Detectives questioned two individuals who were seen on surveillance video. Following their testimony, Chicago police’s investigation turned towards Smollett as a suspect.
Smollett is expected to appear in court following the update from police. If convicted, he could face three years in prison.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.
