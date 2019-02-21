LIVE: Judge reduces prison sentence for former Cuyahoga County auditor Frank Russo by 8 years

Courtroom sketch showing Frank Russo (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | February 20, 2019 at 5:14 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 1:30 PM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County auditor Frank Russo appeared in federal court Thursday morning to request a reduced prison sentence.

The federal judge heard arguments on how Russo should receive a reduced sentence because of his cooperation during the Cuyahoga County corruption investigation.

Russo was initially sentenced to 22 years in 2012. The judge reduced the sentence by eight years, meaning Russo will serve eight more years on top of the six that he already spent behind bars.

Russo previously testified against former Cuyahoga County commissioner Jimmy Dimora, stating that they took more than $1 million in bribes and gifts in exchange for country contracts and jobs.

Cameras were not allowed in the federal courtroom, but a Cleveland 19 News artist provided sketches during the judicial proceedings.

