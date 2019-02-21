Lordstown employees facing over 70 more layoffs

LORDSTOWN, OH (WOIO) - More employees are being laid off at the GM Lordstown Assembly plant this winter.
Leadec Corp. filed a Notice of Mass Layoff to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services on Tuesday, according to the notice.
The notice states Leadec will permanently lay off 63 union employees and 10 non-union employees on March 8, the date GM will no longer require the contractual services.
GM notified Leadec of the service cancellation on Feb. 12, according to the notice.
Here is the list of affected job titles and number of employees in each position who will be permanently laid off, as stated in the notice:
Union Employees
Janitorial: 38
Booth Cleaner: 11
Service Attendant: 2
Electrical: 2
Mechanical: 7
Maintenance Tech: 3
Non-Union Salaried Employees
GL/Supervisor: 9
Site Health and Safety Manager: 1
