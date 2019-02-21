Lordstown employees facing over 70 more layoffs

By Rachel Vadaj | February 21, 2019 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 6:00 PM

LORDSTOWN, OH (WOIO) - More employees are being laid off at the GM Lordstown Assembly plant this winter.

Leadec Corp. filed a Notice of Mass Layoff to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services on Tuesday, according to the notice.

The notice states Leadec will permanently lay off 63 union employees and 10 non-union employees on March 8, the date GM will no longer require the contractual services.

GM notified Leadec of the service cancellation on Feb. 12, according to the notice.

Here is the list of affected job titles and number of employees in each position who will be permanently laid off, as stated in the notice:

Union Employees

Janitorial: 38

Booth Cleaner: 11

Service Attendant: 2

Electrical: 2

Mechanical: 7

Maintenance Tech: 3

Non-Union Salaried Employees

GL/Supervisor: 9

Site Health and Safety Manager: 1

