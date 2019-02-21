Man wanted for attempted murder, aggravated robbery on the run in Tuscarawas County

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH (WOIO) - A man facing attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and conspiracy charges is wanted by authorities in Tuscarawas County.
The charges against Ian A. Cultrona stem from an incident that occurred outside Newcomerstown in December 2018.
Cultrona was arraigned in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 29, 2019. He was released on personal recognizance bond and outfitted with a GPS ankle device.
Authorities said Cultrona has since removed the device. His current whereabouts are unknown.
A nationwide pickup warrant has been issued for Cultrona’s arrest. The sheriff issued the following warning:
"Anyone who assists Cultrona in evading authorities—be it providing money, a vehicle, transport or a place to stay—could possibly face felony obstruction of justice charges.”
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ian Cultrona is asked to call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000
