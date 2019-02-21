The Mason brothers: A family of fighters, champions in Cleveland’s backyard

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You don’t always hear about the sport of boxing in Cleveland, but a local family is out to change the narrative.
They go by ‘The Mason Brothers’ and they’ve taken to the sport like fish to water.
The Next Generation is promoting a boxing event Saturday, Feb. 23, promised to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Two of the bouts will feature promising amateurs in Amir and Abdullah Mason.
The teen does his training at the Little Giants Gym in Euclid alongside his brothers everyday.
The non-profit gym is an outlet to keep kids active and off the streets.
Abdullah is ranked number one in the U.S. and is a member of the Junior USA boxing team.
Coming up on his 58th fight he is the middle of a growth spurt.
Moving forward he will fight at 119 pounds as he trains with the U.S. junior team in March.
Abdullah’s older brother Amir, 22, will also take part this Saturday.
The former Cleveland Golden Gloves Champion will use this upcoming matchup as a stepping stone for his pro debut down the road.
Amateur Fight Night will take place at the Civic on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
