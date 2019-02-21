New warrant issued in Cuyahoga County corruption investigation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor has requested and been granted a search warrant for additional records from the offices of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.
The request comes as part of a large-scale corruption probe that has ensnared a number of county officials.
In the warrant handed down Wednesday, investigators demanded a host of evidence, much of it connected to the notes of and computers accessed by Chief Communications Office Eliza Wing.
Investigators were also looking for the unedited copies of the recordings from Feb. 15 in which Budish discussed his office’s cooperation with the inquiry and admonished the prosecutor’s office for their tactics.
Budish has denied any wrongdoing and said it “looks like a political move.”
A month ago, three other county officials were indicted on corruption related charges and all plead not guilty.
