New warrant issued Cuyahoga County corruption investigation
By Amber Cole | February 21, 2019 at 5:01 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 5:01 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor has requested and been granted a search warrant for additional records from the offices of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

The request comes as part of a large-scale corruption probe that has ensnared a number of county officials.

In the warrant handed down Wednesday, investigators demanded a host of evidence, much of it connected to the notes of and computers accessed by Chief Communications Office Eliza Wing.

Budish has denied any wrongdoing and said it “looks like a political move.”

A month ago, three other county officials were indicted on corruption related charges and all plead not guilty.

