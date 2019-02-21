New warrant issued Cuyahoga County corruption investigation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor has requested and been granted a search warrant for additional records from the offices of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.
The request comes as part of a large-scale corruption probe that has ensnared a number of county officials.
In the warrant handed down Wednesday, investigators demanded a host of evidence, much of it connected to the notes of and computers accessed by Chief Communications Office Eliza Wing.
Budish has denied any wrongdoing and said it “looks like a political move.”
A month ago, three other county officials were indicted on corruption related charges and all plead not guilty.
