Northeast Ohio Weather: Drying out for a little while

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We will be rain and snow free the next couple of days. The plan today is for the cloud cover to break up this morning allowing for some sun to shine. It will be rather windy out of the west. Gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will make it to around 40 degrees this afternoon. Clouds return tonight and it will be more of a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. The wind turns to the north and northeast so it will be a little cooler, especially along the lakeshore.