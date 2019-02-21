Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet ending to the work week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - High pressure will build across the region tonight and Friday. Strong low pressure will develop over the southern Plains on Saturday. This system will move through the Great Lakes on Sunday. High pressure will return to the area Monday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good evening! I hope that you enjoyed today’s beautiful (albeit chilly) weather. We’re going to remain quiet and dry through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by early tomorrow morning.
Friday will be another calm day around the region. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Will we see as much sunshine tomorrow as we did today? I am not optimistic about that, but I do think that we will see times where the sun peeks out a bit more and then times where it’s a little cloudier.
Strong Storm System Moves In This Weekend:
The weather will be unsettled over the upcoming weekend, as a very dynamic and strong system will be coming our way out of the Plains.
I think we’ll begin the day Saturday on a dry note. Rain will move in by late-afternoon. Rain will linger through the afternoon and into the overnight. It wouldn’t surprise me if we heard a little thunder Saturday night.
Temperatures will also be warming during this time. Our highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s, but these highs won’t occur until very late at night. The evening will be warmer than the daytime.
The rain will begin to move out through the morning hours of your Sunday. We’ll be in the mid 40s during this time. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by late Sunday afternoon. Any moisture that is left at that time may fall to the ground as snow.
My main concern with this weekend’s system is the wind. Winds will pick up on Saturday night, and they will remain very high through the day Sunday, even into Monday morning.
During the day Sunday, winds may gust as high as 50 – 60 mph. Strong winds like this can bring down trees and powerlines. Power outages will be possible Saturday night.
Be sure to charge your devices on Saturday. Do you have a battery pack that you can keep close by for your cell phone?
You may want to bring in any small outdoor items that you have in and around your yard.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.