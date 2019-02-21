Painesville police investigating fatal roll-over accident

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Police in Painesville are investigating a roll-over accident that proved fatal for the driver.
Police and firefighters responded to the Brentwood Apartments around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They arrived to find a white 2014 Kia Forte flipped on the passenger side in the driveway of the apartment community.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office and Lake Crash Reconstruction Unit were contacted and responded to the scene for assistance.
The accident investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information pertaining to the accident is asked to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.
