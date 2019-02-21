‘Panhandle hooks’ usually mean bad things for Ohio, but good news is on the way

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A major storm system brewing out west will impact northern Ohio this weekend with warmer air and bursts of rain, and perhaps even some thunder.
Right now, the system is bringing major snows to areas of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.
All that moisture is heading towards us, coming from the southwest.
These types of storms are called panhandle hooks.
We usually see several during our winter season, and most bring us our greatest amounts of snow.
The major snow we saw in January was from a panhandle hook.
These storms are named panhandle hooks because they generally begin in the panhandle area of Texas and Oklahoma.
They pick up Gulf moisture and cruise toward us.
If there’s enough cold air, it means big snows for Ohio.
If the cold air is farther northwest, like this weekend, it means rain for us.
