Safety of Cleveland parking garage questioned after sexual assault, property manager evaluating security

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 took a look around the parking garage at 630 Prospect Avenue, where a 51-year-old woman was abducted and sexually assaulted last week.
We noticed some levels were well lit, and others were rather dark.
We checked out every floor and we couldn’t find any security cameras.
We did see a man who appeared to be a security guard for Laz Parking, but he didn’t even look up at us.
We did some digging into Laz parking, based in Connecticut, and found they own and manage about 3,000 garages across the country.
A spokesperson tells us LAZ manages the Prospect Ave lot, but doesn’t own it. We called to ask if there will be changes made to enhance safety at this garage.
Mary Brennan Coursey returned our call and later issues a statement saying:
“The safety and security of our customers and employees has been and continues to be our utmost priority. We are working with the local authorities to assist in the investigation. We have enhanced security at that garage and we are in the process of further evaluating the security there and at other garages that we manage in the surrounding area.”
