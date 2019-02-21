Summit County dog adopted after being in shelter for over 3 years returned by new owner after 5 days

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Animal-lovers thought the wait was finally over for a dog named Geronimo that spent 1,145 days at the Humane Society of Summit County.
However, Geronimo was returned to the shelter just five days after being adopted.
Now, the humane society is back to playing matchmaker to find this precious pup a “furever” home:
"Geronimo is still looking for the perfect match!
We were so happy to announce on Saturday evening that Geronimo had found a family. Unfortunately, it was not a perfect match. His adopter made the difficult decision to return him to the Humane Society yesterday in hopes of finding him a better forever fit. We support the adopter in the return and want to make a perfect match for Geronimo, so the search continues.
We would love your help again to spread the word about our handsome boy and help us find the person he has been waiting over 3 years to meet! He is looking for an adult only home and would be best as the only 4-legged family member.
If you think you may be this amazing guy’s special person he is waiting to meet you at the Humane Society of Summit County today!"
