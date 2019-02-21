Township rules against local nail salon with controversial name

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A nail salon and spa in Perkins Township said it will appeal the zoning decision that requires their sign be taken down.
Dawn Moon, the owner of Hand Jobs Nails and Spa, told Cleveland 19 she chose the name because she knew it would be controversial and potentially generate some business.
“In less than a week, I think the whole country knows about us. If you go in and get your nose done it’s called a nose job, right? Well, you come in and get your hands done. You think of something like that and don’t know if you’ll ever do it, but I did,” said Moon.
Turns out, she was right about the name getting noticed.
Perkins Township Zoning Director Megan Sherland said the decision to review the sign came after receiving a number of complaints from residents.
“I have to take into consideration the entire feel and community of Perkins Township," said Sherland.
After further review, township authorities ruled against Moon.
Moon told us she plans to put up a fight, starting with an appeal.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.