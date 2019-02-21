68-year-old man shot multiple times in head, body on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that was reported just after noon on Thursday.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of East 172nd Street for the reports of shot fired.
A 68-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen, according to a Cleveland police report.
Paramedics rushed the man to University Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
