All Lorain High School educators must reinterview for their jobs, District CEO says

LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The head of the Lorain City School District says that all high school faculty must reapply for their positions for the next year.
CEO David Hardy Jr. released a letter to the Lorain community on Thursday, stating “every staff member who wishes to remain at Lorain High School will participate in a selection process in which their experience, commitment and belief in the potential of our scholars will be deciding factors on where they will be teaching next year.”
Lorain High School has been deemed an “Empowerment School,” which allows administration to place staff in the appropriate positions to succeed.
The process of evaluating all staff again will filter out the teachers who are truly committed to positive change and future success of the students.
“This is why comprehensive change is necessary, to disrupt the patterns that leave many of our scholars unprepared for life after high school,” Hardy wrote.
Hardy detailed the comprehensive plan during a public meeting Thursday night.
