Bad gas in Butler County: Water-tainted fuel strands drivers, officials say

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - At least four drivers were stranded after pumping water-tainted fuel into their tanks Wednesday, according to the Butler County auditor.
It happened at the Madison Food Mart Shell station at 2289 Middletown Eaton Road. The auditor says one of those four was a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who didn’t even make it back onto the road.
A Butler County Auditor Weights and Measures inspector responded and noticed water streaming into the ground tank because the proper cap was missing.
The Auditor’s Office says it receives yearly complaints about vehicles shutting down or running poorly after purchasing fuel at Butler County gas stations.
“Just a few months ago, we found roughly 3 ft. of water and sediment mixed in with the fuel in a fuel tank at a Sunoco in West Chester,” said Auditor Roger Reynolds.
Reynolds says he has spoken to several state representatives about fuel testing policies in Ohio.
