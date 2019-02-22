Cleveland Clinic to host March hiring event

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a hiring event in hopes of recruiting registered nurses and surgical technologists.
Onsite interviews, lab tours, recruiter meet-and-greets, and informative discussions will be held.
Individuals interested in attending and interviewing are urged to register online prior to the event.
Professional attire and 10 copies of a resume are recommended.
The spring 2019 hiring event will be held at the HealthSpace Building located at 8911 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. It is scheduled for Saturday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
