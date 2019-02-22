Cleveland Cooks: Heart-healthy walnut crusted salmon with grape salsa from Freshly Rooted

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. rinse salmon in cold water and pat dry using paper towels. Season fish with salt and pepper and set aside for walnut mixture. In a food processor, lightly pulse walnuts, herbs, garlic and olive oil until looks like bread crumbs. Remove from food processor and place in a bowl. Brush salmon with the ground mustard and pat on the walnut mixture. Heat medium size sauté pan adding ghee. Once pan is hot add salmon with the walnut side down. Cook for approximately 30 seconds to 1 minute, being sure not to BURN nuts. Turn salmon and finish in the preheated oven for another 5 to 8 minutes depending on desired taste and enjoy. May be eaten alone or garnished with a seasonal salsa