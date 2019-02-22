Cleveland Cooks: Heart-healthy walnut crusted salmon with grape salsa from Freshly Rooted

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In honor of the “Go Red for Women” campaign, here is a heart-healthy meal: A walnut crusted salmon served with a grape salsa.
Salmon
1 pound fresh salmon may be cut into 4 (4) oz servings
1 cup toasted raw walnuts
2 tbsp. organic ground mustard
1 clove of garlic minced
1 tsp. fresh thyme minced
1 tsp. fresh tarragon minced
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp. ghee
¼ tsp. pink Himalayan sea salt
1/8 tsp. cracked tri-colored peppercorns
- Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. rinse salmon in cold water and pat dry using paper towels. Season fish with salt and pepper and set aside for walnut mixture. In a food processor, lightly pulse walnuts, herbs, garlic and olive oil until looks like bread crumbs. Remove from food processor and place in a bowl. Brush salmon with the ground mustard and pat on the walnut mixture. Heat medium size sauté pan adding ghee. Once pan is hot add salmon with the walnut side down. Cook for approximately 30 seconds to 1 minute, being sure not to BURN nuts. Turn salmon and finish in the preheated oven for another 5 to 8 minutes depending on desired taste and enjoy. May be eaten alone or garnished with a seasonal salsa
Grape Salsa
1 cup of organic red grapes quartered
Half of both organic orange and lime zested and half of the lime juiced
¼ of avocado peeled & small diced
1 radish small diced
½ a scallion finely chopped
¼ jalapeno seeded and small diced
1 tbsp. red and yellow sweet bell peppers seeded and small diced
Pink Himalayan sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste
