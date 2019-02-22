East Cleveland mayor caught on camera during profanity-laced exchange with ex-council president

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New video has emerged that shows one local mayor using profanity toward a senior citizen.
The video has been making rounds on social media, and appears to show East Cleveland Mayor, Brandon King, cursing out former city council president Otis Mays after a heated council meeting.
“I’ve actually never heard a mayor use those type of words towards a resident,” said Civil Rights Activist, Justyn Anderson.
Anderson says he was stunned to hear profane language coming out of the mayor’s mouth.
“It does not represent the city well and it doesn’t speak well for him to be the leader of the city and say those kind of things,” said Mays.
According to witnesses, Mays was trying to alert the mayor about a woman who had been assaulted in the hallway shortly after the meeting ended.
“I said: ‘What are you gonna do about it?’ Then he started cussing,” recalled Mays.
Mayor King Released a recorded video to Cleveland 19 explaining his side of the story.
“As the disturbance wound down, I myself was verbally attacked and my verbal response was completely out of Character,” said Mayor King.
Regardless of the circumstances, Mays wants a personal apology.
“East Cleveland, I wholeheartedly apologize, and I ask for your forgiveness,” said Mayor King.
