East Cleveland mayor caught on camera during profanity-laced exchange with ex-council president

East Cleveland mayor caught on camera during profanity-laced exchange with ex-council president
Video captures East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King using profane language towards senior citizen
By Victor Williams | February 21, 2019 at 7:40 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 7:40 PM

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New video has emerged that shows one local mayor using profanity toward a senior citizen.

East Cleveland mayor caught on camera during profanity-laced exchange with ex-council president

The video has been making rounds on social media, and appears to show East Cleveland Mayor, Brandon King, cursing out former city council president Otis Mays after a heated council meeting.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE - Video shows East Cleveland Mayor Using Profanity

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE Video shows East Cleveland Mayor Using Profanity Towards Senior Citizen after Heated City Council Meeting.

Posted by Victor Williams Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, February 21, 2019

“I’ve actually never heard a mayor use those type of words towards a resident,” said Civil Rights Activist, Justyn Anderson.

Anderson says he was stunned to hear profane language coming out of the mayor’s mouth.

“It does not represent the city well and it doesn’t speak well for him to be the leader of the city and say those kind of things,” said Mays.

According to witnesses, Mays was trying to alert the mayor about a woman who had been assaulted in the hallway shortly after the meeting ended.

“I said: ‘What are you gonna do about it?’ Then he started cussing,” recalled Mays.

Mayor King Released a recorded video to Cleveland 19 explaining his side of the story.

East Cleveland's Mayor Responds to Video Capturing him cursing out a senior citizen

"I myself was verbally attacked and my verbal response was completely out of Character." Here's the Mayor's side of the story.

Posted by Victor Williams Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, February 21, 2019

“As the disturbance wound down, I myself was verbally attacked and my verbal response was completely out of Character,” said Mayor King.

Regardless of the circumstances, Mays wants a personal apology.

“East Cleveland, I wholeheartedly apologize, and I ask for your forgiveness,” said Mayor King.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.