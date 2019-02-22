Former city worker’s wife recalls the day she says her husband nearly killed her

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former Cleveland City worker is behind bars, facing attempted murder charges after police say he brutally attacked his wife, trying to kill her multiple ways.
Cardell Boyd was a city garbage and sanitation worker hired by the city of Cleveland in 2014. He no longer works with the city.
He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence, attempted aggravated arson and abduction of his wife.
"He just pushed me from the back of my neck and started stabbing me in my back," said Cardell Boyd's wife, who didn't want her full name to be used for this story.
She asked to be referred to as Marie.
Marie says the couple had an argument on New Year’s Day. She says Boyd left and came back later that night.
Marie says Boyd asked if the two could talk, and then stabbed her when she said she no longer trusted him.
"He sat on top of me and he took that knife and pressed it down into my throat, and he was like, 'I could just kill you. I could just kill you,' and I kept saying, 'Cardell, stop. What are you doing?"
The attack didn't stop there, according to Marie. She says that for some reason he dropped the knife and then turned on the gas on the stove.
"He said, 'we both gonna die tonight. We both gonna die.' I kept telling him 'Cardell, think of my children.' He was like, 'F all of them.'"
Marie says Boyd started choking her. She played dead.
"I was begging him to stop until I couldn't say it no more," added Marie.
Marie says Boyd eventually left her for dead, taking her cellphone and locking her inside the house with the gas running. She eventually escaped through a window and tried to get help from a neighbor. No one came to the door at first. She says Boyd caught up with her and threw her to the ground.
"Then he grabbed that can of gas and started pouring it on my head," said Marie.
After a lighter failed to set her on fire, Marie says her husband jumped in her truck and tried to run her over, hitting the tree in their front yard and narrowly missing her.
Marie's neighbor, and police put an end to the attack.
"I hope he don't ever get out of jail that's for sure. That's for sure," added Marie.
Cardell Boyd has a violent criminal past that includes convictions for sexual battery, burglary, menacing by stalking, drug possession and drug trafficking.
He is being held on a $2 million bond.
