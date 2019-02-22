Great Falls at Tinkers Creek is a roaring treasure, a must for waterfall fans (photos/video)

BEDFORD, OH (WOIO) - The fact that Greater Cleveland has no shortage of amazing places to hike and take in nature is no secret.
But some spots are just extraordinary, and quite often they are tucked away, hidden in plain sight, that’s the Great Falls at Tinkers Creek.
Walking paths, a viewing bridge and a balcony provide an amazing view of the falls that are roaring after several days of wet weather.
The Great Falls are located at Bedford Viaduct Park off Taylor Rd. just south of downtown Bedford.
The falls are the origin of Bedford’s industrial past. Daniel Bendict harnessed the power of the falls for his saw mill in 1821. Later, Luther Willis would establish his grist mill at this location.
A parking lot at Taylor Rd. and Willis St. is only a short two minute walk from the falls.
