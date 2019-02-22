Here’s what the proposed Ohio gas tax increase would cost you per year

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -His new chair in the Ohio Governor’s office is barely warm and Mike DeWine is asking the Ohio legislature for a massive increase to the state’s gas tax, effecting what you pay at the pump.
DeWine is requesting an 18 cent increase per gallon, which would push the current tax of 26 cents to 46.
The governor wants to use the money to help pay for Ohio’s dilapidated roads and bridges which is currently looking at a one billion dollar deficit in the budget.
“18 cents is a pretty large jump in taxes,” according to Patrick DeHaan, lead petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.
“Some other states have made such large jumps, I think back a couple years when New Jersey raised its tax 23 cents per gallon for the same reason. Michigan has also adjusted theirs recently, as has Indiana.”
Here is what the increase will cost you per year based on an average amount of miles driven per year, and based on your vehicle’s miles per gallon (MPG) efficiency according to DeHaan:
- 35 MPG =$77/yr
- 30 MPG =$90/yr
- 25 MPG =$108/yr
- 20 MPG =$135/yr
- 15 MPG =$180/yr
Here is how Ohio’s proposed tax of 46 cents a gallon compares to neighboring states:
- OH: 46 cents/gal (proposed)
- MI: 38.4 cents/gal
- IN: 42.9 cents/gal
- KY: 26 cents/gal
- PA: 58.7 cents/gal
- WV: 35.7 cents/gal
