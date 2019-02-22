Lize-size Super Mario Kart coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A childhood favorite is making its way to Cleveland with a unique twist.
A life-size version of the “Super Mario Kart” video game series will come to Cleveland on the Mushroom Rally tour.
The game was made famous in the 90′s with characters like Luigi, Princess Peach, Bower and of course, Mario.
According to a press release, participants can dress up like their favorite characters and ride around a racetrack in go karts for a chance to win prizes.
Tickets are limited but one winner in each city will fly to Vegas for the chance to compete for a grand prize.
The tour has already made its way to Columbus and Cincinnati.
