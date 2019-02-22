Farmer creates Moo Muffs to keep the ears of newborn calves warm

LONE ROCK, WI (WMTV/Gray News) – Some stories are more moo-ving that others.
Holly Poad of Triple P Farm needed a practical way to keep her newborn calves from getting frostbite during arctic cold snaps. Their little ears are sensitive to the extreme cold.
Poad and her aunt Kim Ewers came up with a cute and practical solution – Moo Muffs, adorable earmuffs for the fashionable young bovine.
The idea behind Moo Muffs came after Poad's family lost their barn in a fire. She was looking for any way she could to keep her newborn calves warm.
"We bought calf jackets and tried to make it work," Poad said.
In addition to calf jackets, she also bought a pair of calf earmuffs, but they were a little pricy.
To save money, Poad asked Ewers if she thought she could make a pair for her. Ewers has her own embroidery business.
That’s when Moo Muffs took off.
A social media post about them has been shared more than 1,700 times.
“I had a journalist from Ireland contact me to do a write-up," said Poad. “I’ve had magazines contact me … to advertise ...”
Moo Muffs “overnight” success was a year in the making.
All of last year, Ewers and Poad put their heads together to come up with a design that would be more functional than their original creation. After some trial and error, the two settled on one.
All with fleece on the inside, Moo Muffs have water-repellent covering and fully adjustable straps. They’re made with bright colors so if the earmuffs come off, they’ll be easy to spot.
In January, Poad decided to post the design on her farm's Facebook page and a few social media groups for show cattle. Orders started coming in right away at $20 a pair.
"I was surprised," said Poad with a big smile on her face. "I thought we'd maybe sell five, 10 pairs. I didn't think it was going to be anything that big."
Right now, they’re selling about 15 to 20 pairs a week.
“Holly’s been keeping me busy,” Ewers said. “She’ll text me, ‘Hey, I need five more. I need six more.’ It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, OK.’”
Orders have been coming in from all around the upper Midwest as they have gained national and international attention.
"It was a bit like, ‘Wow,’” Poad said. “This is really taking off and I’m like, ‘Wow, I need to really decide what I need to do with this, because I think it could really turn into a good deal.’”
Because of the growing demand, Poad is working with a livestock supply company that would produce them to take the stress off her aunt.
In the meantime, she’s working on the business side of things, developing a logo and exploring designs for horses and other animals.
