North Royalton police searching for teen boy who has been reported missing for 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The North Royalton Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating a teenage boy who was reported missing earlier in February.
Jeffrey Charles Turner, 16, rans away from home on Feb. 9, according to North Royalton police.
Turner cut off his ankle monitor and is believed to be moving around the Parma area.
Police say the boy is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blond hair with hazel eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Turner’s location should contact the North Royalton Police Department at 440-237-8686.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.