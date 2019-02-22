Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet day ahead to end the week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Just some high clouds around today. We will see more of a hazy sun. A light wind off of Lake Erie will keep things cooler downwind. Your Friday night plans are dry as well. We are tracking a major storm coming out of the Southwest United States. This is going to position itself in Northern Missouri by Saturday night. A surge of warm air and a lot of moisture will come at us. Most of tomorrow is dry with a cloudy sky. A few showers will be around later in the afternoon. Showers and storms will be likely Saturday night. The wind will also become strong out of the south. A very warm Saturday night is ahead with temperatures in the 50s. We have an ALERT DAY Sunday for very strong winds that could be damaging behind the strong cold front. The team is monitoring this closely.