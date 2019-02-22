Northeast Ohio weather: Rain Saturday night, high winds Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - High pressure is nearby today, keeping things nice and quiet. Strong low pressure will develop over the southern Plains tomorrow. This feature will track through the Great Lakes on Sunday. The low will pull a warm front over the area late Saturday, followed quickly by a cold front on Saturday night into early Sunday. High pressure will return to our area Monday into Monday night.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Are you enjoying this calm and quiet weather? I sure am. If you have plans tonight, feel free to leave your umbrella at home. You won’t need it. We’ll be dry and partly cloudy all night.
Temperatures will gradually fall into the upper 20s late this evening, before rising into the low 30s by dawn.
Strong Storm System Moves In This Weekend:
The weather will be very unsettled over the upcoming weekend, as a very dynamic and strong system will be coming our way out of the Plains.
We’ll begin the day Saturday on a dry note. A few showers may pop up early in the afternoon, but at this time, it doesn’t appear that those will last very long. We may actually be enjoying dry weather around dinnertime.
Widespread rain will move in after 7:00 PM. Rain may be heavy from time to time. Rain will linger through the overnight. Don’t be caught off guard if you hear a little thunder Saturday night. 30 – 40 mph wind gusts are also possible Saturday night. (This weekend’s highest winds will be on Sunday.)
Back to Saturday, let’s talk temperatures. Temperatures will also be warming into the low 50s during the late-afternoon hours. A few spots may even get into the mid or upper 50s late Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by dawn Sunday.
The rain will begin to move out through the early-morning hours of your Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by late Sunday afternoon. Any moisture that is left at that time may fall to the ground as snow, although we are not expecting much, if anything, in the way of wintry weather.
My main concern with this weekend’s system is the wind. A *HIGH WIND WATCH* is in effect for our entire area from late Saturday night through late Sunday night.
During the day Sunday, winds may gust as high as 50 – 60 mph. Strong winds like this can bring down trees and powerlines. Power outages will be possible throughout the day Sunday.
Be sure to charge your devices on Saturday, so that you are prepared if you lose power on Sunday. Do you have a battery pack that you can keep close by for your cell phone?
You may also want to bring in any small outdoor items that you have in and around your yard.
Looking Ahead:
As I sit here forecasting this afternoon, I can’t help but smile at the fact that I have no rain or snow in the forecast from Monday through Thursday of next week.
Keep in mind, it’s only just now Friday. Things can change, but right now we are forecasting very quiet weather next week.
Monday’s high: 31°
Tuesday’s high: 32°
Wednesday’s high: 32°
Thursday’s high: 34°
A warm-up would be nice, but next week looks to be below-normal temperature-wise. What’s “normal” for this time of the year? Highs around 40°.
During these chilly times, be sure that you are taking care of your furry friends.
